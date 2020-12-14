This instant-read thermometer is a holiday cooking must at $14 (30% off)

ORDORA Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Instant Read Thermometer for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code TET7P2UU at checkout. Down from $20, today’s deal saves you 30% and is the best available. If you’re planning on making a meal this holiday season, then you’ll need a quality thermometer to know when it’s done. This model can tell the temperature of any meal in 2- to 3-seconds. It can take temperature readings ranging from -58℉ to 527℉. You can also set a temperature alarm so it’ll let you know when a meal is ready to eat. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you want a thermometer that can stay in your meal while it’s cooking, this roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic choice. It’s available for just $6.50 at Amazon and offers a unique feature that most thermometers just don’t pack, since you can cook with it in the oven.

While today’s lead deal offers an easy-to-read digital display, you can save quite a bit by ditching that feature. The Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer is available at Amazon for just under $4.50. You’ll find a standard dial here, though it showcases the temperature just the same.

ORDORA Digital Instant Read Thermometer features:

2-3s instant reading with +/- 2℉(0.1℃) accuracy. Support wide measuring range between -58℉ to 527℉(-50℃ to 300℃). Featured with backlight for clear reading in dark space & re-calibrated for accurate measuring

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!