ORIGIN PC is one of the go-to companies when it comes to high-end custom gaming desktops that you don’t have to build yourself. Well, the company’s latest venture is a limited-edition retro-inspired NEURON desktop based on the all-new CORSAIR 4000D case dubbed the RestoMod. It looks just like the 90’s desktop that you or your family had way back when, with a floppy drive, CD reader, turbo buttons, and that classic and iconic beige. But, this time around, you’ll find AMD Ryzen 5000-series or 10th generation Intel CPUs alongside NVIDIA 30-series or AMD 6000-series graphics cards. That’s right, these high-end desktops take what’s old and make it new again. So, what all goes into the ORIGIN RestoMod PC? Well, keep reading to find out what all it entails and how you can be one of 50 to own it.

ORIGIN PC’s RestoMod brings beige back into the limelight

ORIGIN and CORSAIR are using a unique custom HD UV print on the steel front panel to bring retro rigs back to life. The design of RestoMod is inspired by PCs from the 1990s, and the buttons and drives are just for looks this time around. To match, ORIGIN also painted the rest of the case (outside of the tempered glass panel) in the same beige color to further bring you back to yesteryear.

What’s old is made new again with next-generation internals

ORIGIN might have brought back 90’s style here, but they’re using 21st-century components. You’ll be able to choose between AMD 5000-series or 10th generation Intel processors, with up to the Threadripper 3990X or Ryzen 9 5900X available on the AMD side, or the i9-10980XE on the Intel side. You’ll find a few motherboards to choose from on both platforms as well, ranging from MSI to ASUS ROG for Intel, or Asrock, Gigabyte, MSI, or ASUS for AMD, picking the perfect board for your new build.

When it comes to RAM, choices really just come down to how much and how fast you want, with 3000MHz and 3200MHz speeds available in either 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB configurations. For cooling, you’ll be able to opt for either a standard all-in-one closed loop system or go fully custom for the ultimate look and overclocking potential.

Graphics cards are another area where you can really customize things. It comes with the GTX 1660 Ti stock, but you can spec it up to the RX 6800XT or the RTX 3090, depending on which team you prefer.

Only 50 will be made, so get one before they’re gone for good

The Origin RestoMod PC is a limited time deal here, and pricing starts at $2,072. At least 6- to 8-days lead time is required before it ships, and custom configurations might not be delivered until sometime in January, so be sure to check that before you purchase.

But, if you want to be one of 50 people to own a high-end, custom-built retro computer, now’s your chance. It’s hard to find retro cases these days, as a ton of people are building “sleeper PCs” as they’re called. So, if you want to pick up something that requires no extra work on your part, but brings you back to a simpler time, this is a great opportunity.

