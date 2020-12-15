FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

De’Longhi Portable Evaporative Cooler cleans, humidifies, + circulates air: $205.50 (Reg. $250)

-
De'Longhi
Reg. $250 $205.50

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Portable Evaporative Cooler for $205.60 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since May. This air conditioning alternative features a portable design that uses water to cool a space. Not only that, but also is said to improve air quality thanks to “humidifying, cleaning, and circulating the air around you.” All of this is carried out in an economical way that “uses minimal electricity.” Rated 4+ stars from 54% of Amazon shoppers.

If the deal above feels like overkill for your needs, consider Vornado’s Vintage Fan instead. You can snag it for $40, significantly lessening today’s overall spending. It boasts a “sturdy metal construction,” two speed settings, and more. This unit is backed by a “5-year hassle-free guarantee.”

Today’s lead deal reminds me of Dyson’s Pure Humidify + Cool. It’s a 2020 release that not only cools your space, but also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. As we’ve come to expect from Dyson, the design is top-tier. Swing by our coverage to see photos and learn more.

De’Longhi Portable Evaporative Cooler features:

  • Breathe easy: improves air quality by naturally humidifying, cleaning, and circulating the air around you
  • Economic: uses minimal electricity thanks to its simple yet effective operation without any compressor
  • Environmentally friendly: no compressor also means no need for chemical refrigerant found in traditional air conditioners

