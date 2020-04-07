The new Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool has been unveiled and it’s got some interesting tricks up its sleeve. Not only does it blend a humidifier with a fan, this model also sports a purifier with HEPA filter that “captures 99.97% of allergens.” Bundling features like this is something Dyson has been doing for a while, but the one perk that stands out from a bunch of the others is its ability to do a “deep clean cycle” on its own. Owners can press a button and the machine will “thoroughly eliminate mineral build-up and bacteria.” Continue reading to learn more.

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool bundles features for a pretty penny

With summer weather just around the corner, Dyson picked an excellent time to release its latest cooling product. This unit is smart enough to purify the water added to it and self-clean on-demand. It can also clean the air and “mimic a cooling, refreshing breeze” when used as a fan.

Once you’ve cooled off, this model can project air through the back to ensure you remain comfortable. Using the Dyson Link app, owners are empowered to keep tabs on air quality. Siri and Alexa compatibility pave the way for easy-to-use voice control of Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool.

When it comes to size, the latest Dyson offering stands about 3-feet tall, weighs just over 18-pounds, and has a diameter of roughly 11-inches. Once filled, users can expect its 1-gallon tank to deliver up to 36-hours humidification.

Pricing and availability

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool is already available for order, but you’ll need to shell out $800 to get one. That’s a lot, even for Dyson. Even its recently-released formaldehyde-removing sibling tops out at $750, making Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool one of the company’s priciest offerings to date. While it has yet to appear on Amazon, we expect it to show up there soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Unsurprisingly, Dyson has done it again. It’s bundled a bunch of features into a single household appliance that sports a high-end appearance. As with many Dyson products, the caveat is price. This is likely to be a barrier that will undoubtedly cause a majority of folks completely exclude it when shopping for a device of this nature.

I find myself among them, despite the love I have for my Dyson V8 Stick Vacuum. At $800, the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool will be out of reach for most, but I’ll keep my eyes open as it is likely come down in price as newer technology gets unveiled and refurbished models come to market.

