DYMO’s wall-mountable LetraTag 100H Plus Label Maker slides to $20 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Label Maker with two tape refills for $19.99 Prime shipped. Matched at Staples. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This wall-mountable label maker is ready to help you banish disorganization at a moment’s notice. Owners are able to choose from five font sizes, seven print styles, and eight box designs. The built-in display conveys what is going to come out before printing, helping ensure you have everything just the way you like. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Give up the extra tape and digital controls found in the deal above to spend less on DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker at $10. Instead of using a keyboard this model relies on an “intuitive turn and click labeling system.” Buyers will find letters, numbers, and symbols along the dial.

If you like organization, there’s a good chance you also love compact and all-in-one tech gadgets. You can find a few neat present suggestions in my holiday gift guide. Options are priced from $25 and everything on the list I personally own. One standout is TYLT’s power bank with a built-in USB-C cable and AC plug. It’s powerful enough to charge a MacBook. Swing by to see all of the recommendations.

DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Label Maker features:

Choose from 5 font sizes, 7 Print styles and 8 box styles

See font effects on screen before you Print with a graphical display

Take advantage of 9 label memory and 2 line printing

Save power with auto off functionality

13 Character LCD screen

