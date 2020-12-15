Sorel takes up to 40% off popular boots and sneakers for winter + free expedited delivery

Sorel’s Holiday Event is live with up to 40% off its most popular styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive expedited delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the women’s Slimpack II Lace Duck Boots. Originally priced at $145, however during the sale you can find them for $109. These boots are completely waterproof and perfect for winter weather. This style is available in two versatile color options and it has a micro-fleece lining to promote warmth during cool weather. With over 300 reviews from Sorel customers, they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Caribou Boots that are marked down to $128 and originally were priced at $170. This style is available in a men’s or women’s style and were designed for winter weather. The outsole was made to keep you on your feet and the interior features a sherpa lining for warmth.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the North Face Outlet sale that’s offering up to 60% off new markdowns with prices starting at $15.

