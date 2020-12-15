FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sorel takes up to 40% off popular boots and sneakers for winter + free expedited delivery

-
FashionSorel
40% off + free shipping

Sorel’s Holiday Event is live with up to 40% off its most popular styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive expedited delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the women’s Slimpack II Lace Duck Boots. Originally priced at $145, however during the sale you can find them for $109. These boots are completely waterproof and perfect for winter weather. This style is available in two versatile color options and it has a micro-fleece lining to promote warmth during cool weather. With over 300 reviews from Sorel customers, they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Caribou Boots that are marked down to $128 and originally were priced at $170. This style is available in a men’s or women’s style and were designed for winter weather. The outsole was made to keep you on your feet and the interior features a sherpa lining for warmth.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the North Face Outlet sale that’s offering up to 60% off new markdowns with prices starting at $15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sorel

About the Author

Marmot’s offering up to 70% off jackets, vests, p...
Amazon’s offering up to 30% off NBA and NFL gear ...
The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, t-sh...
Merrell takes 30% off web exclusives: Boots, sneakers, ...
adidas End of Season Sale slashes up to 50% off sitewid...
Amazon’s Last Minute Watch Sale offers up to 50% ...
Nike’s Last Call sale offers up to 40% off new ma...
Fossil smartwatches plunge as low as $119 at Amazon, mo...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

ALDO Winter Sale offers 30% off boots and handbags + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
30% off

Hunter Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $8 + free shipping

From $8 Learn More

Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas for the entire family: Boots, more

Learn More
Up to $39

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250

From $250 Learn More
70% off

Marmot’s offering up to 70% off jackets, vests, pants, and more from $14

+ 40% off Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Buy 3-day sale discounts iPad Air, official iPhone cases, more

Shop now Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Mario Odyssey, Kirby, Minecraft, more

$20 Learn More
45% off

Gift Marshall’s retro speakers and headphones from $70 and save up to 45%

$70 Learn More