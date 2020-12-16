AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches tall indoors for $70 shipped (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Grower for $69.97 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The AeroGarden Sprout is the perfect starter indoor garden kit as it’s small, won’t take up a ton of counter space, and allows you to learn how indoor growing works before picking up a larger model. It can hold up to three plants at one time, and each one can reach up to 10-inches tall. Plus, it includes the Gourmet Herb Seed Kit which has Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Prefer tomatoes? Well, the Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seed Kit is a great kit to buy. You’ll spend $16 here, which includes six pods to get you started, which is more than enough for the smaller Sprout on sale here.

However, you could also opt to pick up the Assorted Italian Herb Seed Pod Kit. This kit includes Genovese basil, Italian parsley, oregano, savory, thyme, and mint. Also running $16, this is another must-have kit for your Sprout after picking it up.

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders. Grow up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple!

