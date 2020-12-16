FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches tall indoors for $70 shipped (30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAerogarden
30% off $70

Amazon is currently offering the AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Grower for $69.97 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The AeroGarden Sprout is the perfect starter indoor garden kit as it’s small, won’t take up a ton of counter space, and allows you to learn how indoor growing works before picking up a larger model. It can hold up to three plants at one time, and each one can reach up to 10-inches tall. Plus, it includes the Gourmet Herb Seed Kit which has Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Prefer tomatoes? Well, the Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato Seed Kit is a great kit to buy. You’ll spend $16 here, which includes six pods to get you started, which is more than enough for the smaller Sprout on sale here.

However, you could also opt to pick up the Assorted Italian Herb Seed Pod Kit. This kit includes Genovese basil, Italian parsley, oregano, savory, thyme, and mint. Also running $16, this is another must-have kit for your Sprout after picking it up.

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders. Grow up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Aerogarden

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up t...
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time...
Lenovo MacBook and PC accessories are up to 30% off at ...
Amazon unveils $25 tailored shirts using 3D technology,...
Air fryers up to 50% off for the holidays with deals st...
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows a...
HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset returns to all-time lo...
Save on NVIDIA’s Shield TV Stick with Assistant o...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Grow your own herbs inside: AeroGarden Harvest now $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

$100 Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Wemo Smart Plug with HomeKit $15, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 7A Electric Chainsaw $70, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Fiskars StaySharp Reel Lawn Mower $74, more

Learn More
Review

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]

Learn More
Save $50

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up to $50 off)

From $53 Learn More