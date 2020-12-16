FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up to $50 off)

-
AmazonFashionTimexSkagen
Save $50 From $53

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few Timex and Skagen watch discounts up to $50 off. Our top pick happens to be the Timex Navi XL Stainless Steel Watch for $99.38 shipped. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and comes within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish timepiece boasts a 41mm stainless steel case and matching bracelet that fits up to 8-inch wrist sizes. Its black dial is accompanied by large dive-style markers with a water-resistant design that is rated to handle 330-foot depths. Rated 5/5 stars so far, with Timex being a reputable overall. Continue reading to find more watch discounts priced from $53.

More watch discounts:

Looking for something that goes beyond a traditional watch? If so, be sure to check out the steep discount we’ve tracked on Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch. It’s down to a new low of $97.50, allowing you to cash in on 50% of savings. Even better, there are other timepieces priced from $71.

Timex Navi XL Watch features:

  • Adjustable silver-tone 20mm stainless steel bracelet
  • Black dial with large dive-style markers
  • Silver-tone 41mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal
  • Luminant hands; black top ring

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Timex Skagen

About the Author

AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches ta...
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time...
Lenovo MacBook and PC accessories are up to 30% off at ...
Amazon unveils $25 tailored shirts using 3D technology,...
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows a...
HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset returns to all-time lo...
Timbuk2 Last Lap Event takes 40% off sitewide: MacBook ...
Save on NVIDIA’s Shield TV Stick with Assistant o...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]

Learn More
30% off

AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches tall indoors for $70 shipped (30% off)

$70 Learn More
50% off

KORG music apps for Nintendo Switch and iOS now up to 50% off with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $299

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $149 (50% off)

$149 Learn More
40% off

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time low at $52 (40% off), more from $36

$36 Learn More
30% off

Lenovo MacBook and PC accessories are up to 30% off at Amazon, priced from $14

From $14 Learn More
21% off

QNAP’s 4-bay NAS is the perfect Plex and Time Machine storage server at $219 (21% off)

$219 Learn More

Amazon unveils $25 tailored shirts using 3D technology, available for order now

Order Now! Learn More