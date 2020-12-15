Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch strikes new low of $97.50 (50% off), more from $71

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several notable smartwatch and timepiece discounts up to 50% off. Our favorite is Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW7008) at $97.50 shipped. Matched at Fossil. That’s 50% off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $40. For those of you that are on the hunt for a wearable with heart rate tracking and exceptional battery life, Collider HR is worth a look. It boasts over 2-weeks of power on a single charge thanks to a hybrid design that tucks a digital screen behind its traditional dial. This allows you to easily view text message previews and keep your smartphone pocketed for longer periods. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $71.

More watches on sale:

Want even more to pick from? That’s great, because our batch of Withings deals is still live and takes up to up to $40 off smartwatches and more. These offerings feature sleek styling and also integrate nicely with Apple Health. Swing by the post to see all the discounts. And don’t forget that select Apple Watch SE models are as low as $250.

Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Equipped with Heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness tracking. Keep track of your steps, active minutes, calories, heart rate, sleep

This is one smart watch – Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more

Enjoy long lasting battery. This is a smart watch that can last up to 2+ weeks on a single charge. Magnetic USB charger included. **Varies based on usage and after updates install**

