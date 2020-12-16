FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS takes 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays: Boots, slippers, more

-
FashionToms
30% off From $20

TOMS updates your shoes for winter weather with 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Easily update your shoes with deals on popular boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Grey Chambray Cloudbound Alpargatas. This versatile shoe will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s currently marked down to just $36. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $55. These shoes pair nicely with shorts, jeans, khakis, or joggers alike. I also love the leather detailing that adds a stylish touch and the slip-on design is very convenient when heading out the door. Plus, you can choose from four color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

