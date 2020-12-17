FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP completes your holiday shopping with 50% off everything + extra 20% off your order

GAP takes up to 50% off holiday must-haves, outerwear, and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code BIGSALE at checkout. Plus, take an extra 20% off select styles with code ADDON. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Athletic Taper Jeans with GapFlex. They’re currently marked down to $33 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort and the tapered hem can easily be rolled to show off your fall or winter shoes. I also love the medium wash that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Brushed Tech Jersey Joggers are a casual must-have and very trendy for this season. Plus, this style is currently marked down to $29 and originally was priced at $48. You can also choose from an array of color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Last-Minute Gift Ideas with up to 50% off The North Face, Nike, and more.

