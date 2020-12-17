FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off popular denim from $30, more

The Levi’s End of Season Sale updates your denim for this winter with up to 50% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery, if it’s your first order, otherwise shipping charges apply. Our top pick for men is the 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $45. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $90. This style was designed for comfort with stretch-infused fabric and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. You can find them in ten different color options and this is a nice alternative to skinny jeans with the slim-fit design. Rated 4/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

