Zinus’ classy Misty Queen Bed Frame upgrades your bedroom for $221 (Reg. up to $320)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Misty Queen Bed Frame for $221 shipped. That’s up to $99 off recent pricing there, a $44 discount compared to its six month average, and one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked throughout all of 2020. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to refresh your bed with a classy frame, this could be it. Zinus describes it as a “cozy, button-tufted masterpiece” that’s ready to support up to 700-pounds of weight. Buyers won’t need to buy a box spring, helping keep overall spending low. Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab this 2-pack of Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $22. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” With an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers, it seems as though many agree with that statement.
If the bed frame above isn’t for you, be sure to take a moment to peruse our recent roundup of Zinus bed discounts. There you’ll find deals as low as $33, leaving shoppers with up to 38% of savings. One standout involves the Zinus 12-inch Motion-Isolating Queen Hybrid Mattress at $121 off, but there’s more where that came from.
Zinus Misty Queen Bed Frame features:
- Give an instant pick-me-up to your bedroom with this cozy, button-tufted masterpiece, available in multiple shades so matching your existing decor is a piece of cake
- Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
- Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; the slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart
