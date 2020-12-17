Zinus’ classy Misty Queen Bed Frame upgrades your bedroom for $221 (Reg. up to $320)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Misty Queen Bed Frame for $221 shipped. That’s up to $99 off recent pricing there, a $44 discount compared to its six month average, and one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked throughout all of 2020. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to refresh your bed with a classy frame, this could be it. Zinus describes it as a “cozy, button-tufted masterpiece” that’s ready to support up to 700-pounds of weight. Buyers won’t need to buy a box spring, helping keep overall spending low. Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab this 2-pack of Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $22. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” With an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers, it seems as though many agree with that statement.

If the bed frame above isn’t for you, be sure to take a moment to peruse our recent roundup of Zinus bed discounts. There you’ll find deals as low as $33, leaving shoppers with up to 38% of savings. One standout involves the Zinus 12-inch Motion-Isolating Queen Hybrid Mattress at $121 off, but there’s more where that came from.

Zinus Misty Queen Bed Frame features:

Give an instant pick-me-up to your bedroom with this cozy, button-tufted masterpiece, available in multiple shades so matching your existing decor is a piece of cake

Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; the slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart

