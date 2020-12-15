Amazon’s Zinus bed deals are priced as low as $33 (Up to 38% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Zinus bed deals up to 38% off. Our top pick is the Zinus 12-inch Motion-Isolating Queen Hybrid Mattress for $264 shipped. That’s $121 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This supportive mattress is comprised of 1.25-inches of soft comfort foam, 2.5-inches of durable high-density foam, and 7.5-inches of motion-isolating iCoil pocket springs. It arrives at your door tightly compressed into a small box that makes it easy to haul it to the desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed deals priced from $33.

More Zinus bed deals:

If your bedroom gets warm at night and you’d would rather not pay to cool your entire home, consider De’Longhi’s Portable Evaporative Cooler. We just spotted a $44 discount, allowing you to scoop it up for $205.50. It cleans, cools, humidifies, and circulates air using water or an ice pack. Better yet, everything is done in an economical way that “uses minimal electricity.”

Zinus 12-inch Queen Hybrid Mattress features:

Our firmest mattress ever is engineered with 10% more heavy gauge steel iCoil pocket innersprings for added stability and extra firmness, ideal for stomach sleepers and plus-sized individuals

1.25 inches soft comfort foam, 2.5 total inches durable high-density foam and 7.5 motion-isolating iCoil pocket springs with a microfiber-filled euro top and quilted jacquard cover

Highest quality foam is CertiPUR-US Certified for durability, performance, and content. All sizes are subject to +/- 0.5 inch

