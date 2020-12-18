Eastbay’s Flash Sale takes up to 70% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, more

Eastbay’s Flash Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide with promo code FAST35 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Kyrie Low 2 Training Shoes. These shoes are currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $110. This style was designed to boost your workouts with a supportive and cushioned design. They’re also lightweight to help keep you quick on your feet and can be found in several color options. Plus, you can wear them during any season due to its highly breathable fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Holiday Event that’s offering 50% off hundreds of styles.

