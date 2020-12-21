FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Coleman’s 3-piece Cooler Combo falls to $40 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 3-piece Cooler Combo for $39.99 shipped. That’s 25% off what you’d spend at Walmart and match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2020. Buyers receive 48-quart, 5-quart FlipLid, and 1/3-gallon jug coolers. The biggest of them all is able to hold 68 cans of soda. Another standout feature is a height that is able to accommodate 2-liter bottles in an upright position. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need everything offered in the combo above, you could opt for Coleman’s 5-quart FlipLid Personal Cooler at $12 instead. It’s ready to hold six cans of your favorite beverage and also happens to be a solid choice to hauling lunch. Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Want to take a blended drink in your new jug cooler? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with the deal we’ve spotted on Magic Bullet’s 11-piece blender bundle. You can snag it for $25, a price that shaves $15 off and marks Amazon’s lowest price of 2020. This model “chops, mixes, blends, whips, and grinds” using a 250-watt motor.

Coleman 3-Piece Cooler Combo features:

The Cooler Combo set includes a 48-quart cooler, 5-quart flip-lid cooler, and 1/3-gallon jug. The 48-quart cooler holds 63 cans plus ice, and is tall enough for upright storage of 2-liter bottles. It sports a convenient hinged lid, and a rustproof, leak-resistant drain for easy emptying. Two-way handles make this large cooler easy to lift and carry. The 5-quart cooler has a 6-can capacity, with a flip-top lid and comfortable carry handle. The one-third-gallon beverage jug features a screw-on cap and wide mouth for easy filling, plus a flip-top spout for convenient pouring.

