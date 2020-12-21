FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Magic Bullet 11-piece blender bundle hits Amazon 2020 low at $25 (Reg. up to $40)

Reg. $40 $25

Amazon is now offering the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender for $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Bed Beth and Beyond. Regularly between $30 and $40, today’s deal is the 2020 Amazon low and the best we can find. An ideal smoothie or protein shake blender, this model “chops, mixes, blends, whips, and grinds” as well as including a series of on-the-go blending cups and lids. The 250-watt motor can also handle light meal preparations like sauces and dips as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s deal is among the lowest we can find on of these small footprint, personal-sized blenders. You could opt for this Black+Decker Crush Master at slightly less, but the savings are extremely minimal by comparison to the full 11-piece set above. 

For more blender deals, head over to our previous roundup where you’ll find some notable options from Blendtec, Oster, and Calphalon at up to $100 off. Then dive into our home goods guide for the rest of today’s best household essential price drops, tool kits, and more

More on the Magic Bullet Blender:

  • 11 piece blender set: Includes blender, additional blender cups, blades, recipe book & more
  • The magic bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more. Cups are made out of high-impact plastic
  • Effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks like smoothies, omelets, sauces and dips. 250 watts high-torque power base
  • Included recipe book gets you started making quick, easy, and delicious dishes from appetizers to desserts. Add 1/2 cup water for smooth blend for vegetables

