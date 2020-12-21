FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take a 300W portable power station with 18W USB-C PD on your next trip at $180 ($90 off)

-
Meterk
$90 off $180

HusLand (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meterk Portable 300W Power Station for $179.99 shipped with the code VAJKM6HT at checkout. Today’s deal saves 33% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find plenty of charging capabilities included here. The USB-C port supports up to 18W of charging capability, while the standard USB plugs output 3.1A. The AC plugs support 110V and are ready to power small kitchen appliances and other devices while camping. The large 300W capacity provides 80000mAh of usage before it’s time to recharge, which can be done via solar or wall power. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The NEXPOW Portable Power Station is perfect for those who want to save some more cash. While it’s smaller at 178Wh, you’ll only spend $100 here when you clip the on-page coupon. The USB-C port supports up to 45W of charging ability, which is more than today’s lead deal. However, you’ll just have less total capacity to bring with you.

However, this solar portable battery is also a fantastic alternative. It packs a built-in solar panel, but, only has a total capacity of 25000mAh. There’s also no AC port on here, nor is there a USB-C port. But, the two USB-A plugs are great for most devices, and there’s a built-in LED flashlight as well. At $48, it’s also quite budget-focused as well.

Meterk Portable Power Station features:

An ideal choice for outdoor mobile power and emergency backup battery for home office. With 110V AC socket, 2 DC ports, 2 USB ports, and 1 Type C port, it can supply power to 7 devices at the same time. It can fully charge laptops > 5 times, cellphones > 20 times, CPAP machine > 4 nights, mini refrigerator > 5 hours under normal circumstances(actually depending on the product power), providing sufficient power for your outdoor adventure.

