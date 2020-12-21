Under Armour Outlet drops new markdowns at up to 60% off: Pullovers, polos, more

Under Armour’s offering up to 60% off new outlet markdowns including pullover, sweatpants, outerwear, polos, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Velocity V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $14. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $22. It can easily be worn year-round and can be layered under sweatshirts, pullovers, jackets, and more. This style also features sweat-wicking, lightweight fabric to promote comfort and you can choose from an array of color options. Pair this t-shirt with shorts, joggers, jeans, khakis, and more for an array of different looks. Plus, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas End of Year Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide, including the popular Ultraboosts.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!