FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Under Armour Outlet drops new markdowns at up to 60% off: Pullovers, polos, more

-
FashionUnder Armour
From $14 60% off

Under Armour’s offering up to 60% off new outlet markdowns including pullover, sweatpants, outerwear, polos, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Velocity V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $14. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $22. It can easily be worn year-round and can be layered under sweatshirts, pullovers, jackets, and more. This style also features sweat-wicking, lightweight fabric to promote comfort and you can choose from an array of color options. Pair this t-shirt with shorts, joggers, jeans, khakis, and more for an array of different looks. Plus, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the adidas End of Year Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide, including the popular Ultraboosts.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Fossil’s Holiday Event offers extra 50% off sale ...
Fossil’s always-on Hybrid Smartwatch is $97.50 (5...
Amazon’s offering fashionable scarves that will a...
Timbuk2’s Command Laptop Backpack drops to $47 sh...
Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces are up to $194 o...
Brooks, ASICS, New Balance, more up to 60% off during H...
Eddie Bauer Winter Event takes up to 50% off popular st...
Rockport’s Reboot Sale offers up to 70% off sitew...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Dillard’s new markdowns offer up to 40% off: Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

From $15 Learn More
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Under $20 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic’s Merry and Bright Event takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
60% off

The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, t-shirts, boots, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
40% off

Backcountry’s offering up to 40% off its in-house brand: Jackets, vests, more from $14

From $14 Learn More

Sorel, UGG, Sperry more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Boot Sale from $35

Learn More
$145 off

This beginner Casio 88-Key Digital Piano Bundle is down to $379 today (Reg. $525+)

$379 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 21, 2020 – AirPods Max first discount, iPad Pro $150 off, more

Listen now