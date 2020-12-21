Today we are taking a closer look at the UGREEN X-Kit — the “world’s first” portable laptop stand with an integrated 5-in-1 USB hub built-in. The X-Kit laptop stand provides an attractive home for your laptops and tablets with a focus on portability and expanding your device’s I/O via a unique fold-up design. Head below for a closer at our hands-in video and more details on the UGREEN X-Kit.

UGREEN X-Kit hybrid laptop stand USB-C hub

UGREEN has steadily grown to be a trusted brand among tech enthusiasts with over “40 million users” worldwide leveraging its range of accessories. Those include everything from charging devices and mobile phone/computer accessories to home and automobile solutions, plus more. Tapping into its expertise in the space, the UGREEN X-Kit’s unique, integrated design makes it the “world’s first” portable laptop stand of its kind, sporting a built-in 5-in-1 USB hub.

As the name suggests, you’re looking at an X-shaped stand that folds up to something about one third the size of an umbrella. Not only is the width of the unfurled stand adjustable to meet the needs of everything from larger laptops to smaller tablets, but there’s also an ergonomic, 4-position height system in place as well. The small legs along the side can sit at four different angles (15-, 25-, 30- and 35-degrees) to meet your viewing needs and to make for a more comfortable typing experience — something UGREEN says can help to “relieve cervical and arm fatigue” all while aiding in the development of “healthy working posture.”

As you can see in our hands-on video, the actual folding mechanism here is quite smooth and simple to use, while remaining neatly secured in your bag while in travel/storage mode. A nice, sort of textured rubber finish along the top both keeps your precious laptop in place and scratch-free as well.

X-Kit also boasts an impressive array of I/O options considering its lightweight and extremely portable design. The on-board USB-C port connects to the device your using the included USB-C cable and, subsequently, expands your connectivity with a pair of USB-A 3.0 ports (up to 5Gbps), an HDMI port (support for 4K and 3D displays), as well as TF and SD card slots that support up to 104 MB/s speeds.

Pricing and early-bird deals:

9to5 readers can score 55% off UGREEN X-Kit pre-orders via the crowd funding campaign. UGREEN has already blown past its funding goals here but there is still time to scoop up some of the early bird packages.

UGREEN X-Kit is certainly a solution worth considering for the minimalist-minded or those looking for something that’s easy to take on-the-go. The single USB-C port might be somewhat limited for power users and the like, but will more than likely suffice for the rest of us, especially considering the innovative X-shaped mechanism it all has to fit into. This handy USB-C hybrid hub and stand device brings those legacy USB ports back to your mobile/laptop setup alongside integrated video and card-based storage connectivity, all while providing a slick and very much portable laptop stand in one fell swoop. There really aren’t very many devices out there that can claim all of that.

