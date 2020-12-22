Never have a flat tire again with this portable air compressor at under $26 (30% off)

HuiMing (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTLEAD C2 12V DC Portable Air Compressor for $25.89 shipped with the code CJQCZUO4 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is the best available. If you’ve ever had to air up a bike tire at the park or maybe got a flat on the freeway, then you know how crucial it is to pump it back up quickly. Well, this inflator runs off your vehicle’s 12V DC plug and can air just about anything up in a few minutes, sometimes even seconds. Plus, it comes with adapters to inflate basketballs, footballs, pool toys, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something that’s more compact and a bit easier to use? Well, Fix-A-Flat is the best tool for the job. Having been around for quite some time, this handy can is designed to repair as well as inflate most car tires after being punctured while driving. It’s not a permanent fix, as you’ll need to make your way to the mechanic ASAP, but it’ll save a towing fee for just $13.50.

However, if you’re after inflating bike tires at home, this handy manual pump is under $12 at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon. It requires a bit more elbow grease, but in the end, pumps up your bike tire or basketball just the same.

AUTLEAD Portable Air Compressor features:

Fast Inflation: High-efficiency direct-drive motor provides 1.43 CFM inflating speed. Inflating 195/70R14 tire from 20 to 30 PSI in 40 seconds.

Advanced Accuracy: Professionally calibrated to deliver exact amount air to your tire. Automatically stops when the preset pressure is reached.

Long Endurance: The hyper cooling system provides continuous working time for 30 minutes under 35PSI.

