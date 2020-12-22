Coleman’s Fold-N-Go 2-Burner Propane Stove returns to 2020 low of $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Fold-N-Go 2-Burner Propane Stove for $75.95 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Despite the fact that this portable stove wields two burners, it still offers up miniature form-factor. This is thanks to a folding design that opens up to unveil a couple of places to cook while camping, having a picnic, and the list goes on. Each burner fits pans up to 10-inches in size and the unit boasts 20,000 BTUs of total power. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you can live without the compact form-factor found above, consider Coleman Classic at $44. It also offers two burners with up to 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power. Coleman backs this unit with a 3-year warranty. While it is larger than the featured deal, wind-blocking panels help shield burners from the elements.

Coleman Fold-N-Go Propane Stove features:

Portable 2-burner propane stove ideal for cooking at campsites, picnics, and more

Fits 2 pans (up to 10 inches each) and produces 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power

Pressure-control technology delivers consistent heat in outdoor conditions

Runs over an hour with both burners on high on a 16.4-ounce propane cylinder (sold separately)

Matchless InstaStart ignition lights stove with the push of a button

