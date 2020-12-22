FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kershaw’s Cyberpunk-inspired Parsec Pocket Knife falls to $37 (Reg. $45)

-
Reg. $45 $37

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Parsec Pocket Knife for $36.94 shipped. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a standout pocket knife, this may be the one. Kershaw’s “agile, Cyberpunk-inspired” solution spans 3-inches and is made from 8Cr13MoV steel. When folded the entire thing measures 4.1-inches, helping deliver an option that’s easy to pocket for most. Kershaw backs it with a “limited lifetime warranty.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you aren’t a fan of the Kershaw above, consider Smith & Wesson’s Extreme Ops Folding Knife at $17. It’s the best-selling hunting and tactical knife on Amazon. Plus, it has received nearly 19,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. This blade also measures 3.1-inches, but shakes things up with a black-oxide stainless steel construction.

Since you’re here, you may also stand to benefit from a deal we’ve spotted on CRAFTSMAN’s 29-piece Drill/Driver Set. Amazon shoppers can snatch it up for $13, allowing you cash in on 27% of savings. This affordable batch of bits is comprised of S2 modified steel for “maximum durability.”

Kershaw Parsec Pocket Knife features:

  • Augment your everyday carry with the agile, cyberpunk-inspired Parsec. Blade measures 3 inches (7.6 cm); made of 8Cr13MoV steel, stonewashed brown PVD finish handle, and a blue pivot and spacers
  • Compact folding knife measures 4.1 inches closed. High friction gripping surfaces (with a smooth top side) offer equal parts safety and style – making the Parsec an effective EDC rotation addition
  • Features manual, unassisted open with flipper and KVD ball-bearing opening – opens with butter-smooth deployment. A frame lock holds the blade fixed in place

