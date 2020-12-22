FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $5 each scores you a 4-pack of 450-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED lights

US_ImaginTop (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code CJFRS6EH at checkout. Down from its $34 list price, today’s deal knocks the lights as low as $5 each and is the best pricing available. While it might be a bit cold to go outside right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t you give your patio an upgrade. These lights are fully solar-powered, meaning you won’t have to change the batteries or run wire to them. With up to 450-lumens of light output available here, they’re plenty bright to help you see while grilling or taking out the trash. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to LITOM’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $6 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

Regardless of which you pick up, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated for up to 15-pounds of weight holding, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

LITOM Solar LED Light features:

BRIGHTER SOLAR LIGHTS: LITOM solar light outdoor creates a wider range of luminosity. Not only can light up your garden or pathway without the hassle of running cables, but also easily illuminate 25m² of swimming pool at night. Durable transparent lampshade enhances light transmittance to increase brightness, bright enough than most 60/100/ 120LED solar lights.

