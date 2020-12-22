Timberland Winter Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide including popular boots, sneakers, more

Timberland’s Winter Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide including boots, outerwear, hiking sneakers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Winter is a perfect time to update your cold weather boots and Timberland has exceptional options. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Port Union Waterproof Boots that are very stylish and versatile for everyday wear. They’re currently marked down to $130, which is $55 off the original rate. These boots are waterproof and also the rigid outsole gives you traction when outing in the snow or rain. You can also choose from two color options and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. Plus, they’re lightweight for added convenience. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Men’s Wearhouse Holiday Event that’s offering up to 60% off top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

