Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Nautica, more from $20

Men’s Wearhouse Goodbye 2020 Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide including top brands from Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nautica, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandMotion Stitchlite Sneaker. They’re currently marked down to $100, which is $30 off the original rate. This style can easily be worn with joggers, jeans, or dress pants alike. It’s available in three color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Luke Topcoat that’s marked down to $125 and originally was priced at $250. This coat will give you a polished look and is a timeless option you can wear for years. It also features large pockets, including an internal slot, for storing essentials.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Fossil Holiday Event that’s offering an extra 50% off all sale items.

