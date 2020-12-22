Newegg is offering the WD Red Plus 8TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $149.99 shipped with the code EMCGFFF25 at checkout. todayâ€™s deal saves $48 from its going rate at Amazon and matches the all-time low there. Whether you need to expand your movie library or you need to pick up additional storage for Time Machine backups, this 8TB drive is up to the task. As part of WDâ€™s Red Plus lineup, itâ€™s designed specifically for network storage devices, built to handle the intense read and write of RAID setups. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted that Silicon Power USA Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Internal Solid State Drive for $147.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $175 and todayâ€™s deal is one of the best prices that weâ€™ve tracked all-time. Sporting PCIe 4.0 technology alongside NVMe storage, youâ€™ll find read/write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s here. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Something else that we spotted on sale is PNYâ€™s 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $187.99 shipped. Youâ€™d normally spend $220 here, and todayâ€™s deal is one of the best available. This is perfect if you only need read/write speeds of up to 550MB/s, which is fine in most situations and makes this a great secondary drive. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More about the WD Red Plus 8TB HDD:

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate*| * Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred âœ• (8760 / recorded power-on hours))

NASware firmware for compatibility

Small or medium business NAS systems in a 24Ã—7 environment

