WeMo’s HomeKit-ready Smart Light Switch falls to $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the WeMo HomeKit Smart Light Switch for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and marks a return to its second-best Amazon offer. If you’re like me, you prefer smart light switches over bulbs. Sure, it’s a bit more complicated to install upfront, but if you own your own home, going this route is bound to save you money long-term as inexpensive light bulbs can be purchased going forward. Unlike many that clock in at this price, this WeMo light switch boasts HomeKit compatibility alongside support for both Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If HomeKit compatibility isn’t a deal breaker for you, consider Gosund’s Smart Dimmer Switch at $16 instead. This dimmer switch works with Alexa and Assistant, ensuring it’ll be a good fit for a couple of the major smart home ecosystems. While you’ll also forfeit WeMo branding, dimming capabilities could make this a better value to some.

For those of you that love building our your smart home, there’s a decent chance coding may also appeal to you. Thankfully you can snag Sphero’s Swift- and JavaScript-powered Programmable Robot Ball for $36. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s a ping pong-sized ball with a bunch of sensors that include a gyroscope and accelerometer. It’s currently 28% off at Amazon, making now a great time to strike.

WeMo HomeKit Smart Light Switch features:

WeMo light switch seamlessly replaces your old wall light switch. Control you lights from WeMo light switch on the wall, the WeMo app, and even your voice

Set schedules and timers. Set porch light to turn on at sunset. Schedule ceiling fans to turn before you arrive home. Sync on and off times to sunrise and sunset, and more

Randomize lights to protect your home. Enable ‘Away Mode’ When you’re away and WeMo will turn lights on and off randomly. Electrical rating: 120 volt/15 Ampere /60 Hertz /1800 Watts. WiFi – 2.4GHz 802.11n

