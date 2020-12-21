Sphero’s Swift-powered Programmable Robot Ball hits $36 and arrives by Christmas (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball for $36 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This tiny, ping pong-sized ball packs a ton of fun as it disguises itself as a programmable robot. Some of its sensors include a gyroscope and accelerometer, which can be tapped into using JavaScript or Swift. Owners can drive this robot any direction they like and are bound to enjoy its Slingshot mode which lets coders fling it away from them. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Scope out our hands-on review to learn more.

If basic crafting activities will do the trick, you can currently grab a pair of Fiskars 5-inch Scissors for $1. This price reflects a 60% price drop and makes for both an affordable alternative or addition to today’s purchase. These accommodate lefties or righties and are backed by a “full lifetime warranty.”

If you plan on coding with an iPad Pro, Logitech 2018 SLIM FOLIO PRO Keyboards are as low as $70. Both 11- and 12.9-inch models are on sale, making now a great time to slip in and snag one. You’ll garner backlit keys and a full function row of iOS shortcuts along the top. Swing by our post to learn more.

Sphero Mini Programmable Robot Ball features:

Sphero Mini packs a ton of fun into a tiny programmable robot the size of a ping pong ball. Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, this app-enabled robotic ball lets you drive, play games, and code using our free apps.

