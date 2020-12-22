Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off, more from $51

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few notable Zinus bed frame discounts up to 24% off. Our top pick is the Zinus Kellen King Bed Frame for $321.20 shipped. That’s $100 off what it’s been averaging lately and marks the best we’ve tracked since August. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to a king-sized mattress, now may be the perfect time. This Zinus bed frame is expansive enough to get the job done and looks great to boot. Once assembled it measures 80.5- by 76- by 12.2-inches and weighs in at 119-pounds. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus discounts priced as low as $51.

More Zinus deals:

Need a mattress to go along with your new bed frame? We’ve got you covered with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress at $235. This offering has been hovering around $379, leaving buyers with $144 of savings. It’s wrapped in a fiber-quilted cover and the interior foam contains green tea and castor seed oil to naturally block odors.

Zinus Kellen King Bed Frame features:

Classic Scalloped Headboard styling and strong mattress support

Smartly packaged in one carton with the frame, legs, and wooden slats conveniently located in the zippered compartment in the back of the headboard for easy assembly

Dimensions and Weight: 80.5″ X 76″ X 12.2″, 119 lbs || Clearance Space: 7″ || Headboard Height: 38.1″

Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use

