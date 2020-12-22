FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off, more from $51

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few notable Zinus bed frame discounts up to 24% off. Our top pick is the Zinus Kellen King Bed Frame for $321.20 shipped. That’s $100 off what it’s been averaging lately and marks the best we’ve tracked since August. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to a king-sized mattress, now may be the perfect time. This Zinus bed frame is expansive enough to get the job done and looks great to boot. Once assembled it measures 80.5- by 76- by 12.2-inches and weighs in at 119-pounds. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus discounts priced as low as $51.

More Zinus deals:

Need a mattress to go along with your new bed frame? We’ve got you covered with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress at $235. This offering has been hovering around $379, leaving buyers with $144 of savings. It’s wrapped in a fiber-quilted cover and the interior foam contains green tea and castor seed oil to naturally block odors.

Zinus Kellen King Bed Frame features:

  • Classic Scalloped Headboard styling and strong mattress support
  • Smartly packaged in one carton with the frame, legs, and wooden slats conveniently located in the zippered compartment in the back of the headboard for easy assembly
  • Dimensions and Weight: 80.5″ X 76″ X 12.2″, 119 lbs || Clearance Space: 7″ || Headboard Height: 38.1″
  • Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use

