Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, now $235 (Reg. $379)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress for $235.20 shipped. That’s $144 off the typical rate there and undercuts the best pricing we have tracked in over a year by $45. This mattress blends memory foam with a “heavy-duty coil springs” to deliver balanced nighttime comfort. It’s wrapped in a fiber-quilted cover and the foam contains green tea and castor seed oil to naturally block odors. It ships in a compact box that should make hauling to your desired room a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A new mattress likely means you’re also due for a fresh pair of pillows. The good news is that today’s savings can fully cover two AmazonBasics King Bed Pillows at $35. These are said to offer “a plush feel” and will arrive in a vacuum-sealed package.

And that’s not all, a little bit ago we spotted Amazon’s Rivet Frederick Leather Sofa at $763. This standout furniture piece is ready to modernize your living room, home office, and more. Even better, assembly is said to take “less than 30 minutes” according to Amazon.

Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress features:

Firm support with a fiber quilted cover, mint Green memory foam, and heavy-duty Coil springs

Memory foam is infused with Green tea extract and castor natural seed Oil to naturally help prevent odor & bacteria buildup

Smartly shipped- Our patented technology allows Our mattresses to be efficiently compressed, rolled, and shipped in a box conveniently to your door

Worry-free 10-year limited warranty

