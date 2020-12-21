FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, now $235 (Reg. $379)

-
AmazonHome GoodsZinus
38% off $235

Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress for $235.20 shipped. That’s $144 off the typical rate there and undercuts the best pricing we have tracked in over a year by $45. This mattress blends memory foam with a “heavy-duty coil springs” to deliver balanced nighttime comfort. It’s wrapped in a fiber-quilted cover and the foam contains green tea and castor seed oil to naturally block odors. It ships in a compact box that should make hauling to your desired room a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A new mattress likely means you’re also due for a fresh pair of pillows. The good news is that today’s savings can fully cover two AmazonBasics King Bed Pillows at $35. These are said to offer “a plush feel” and will arrive in a vacuum-sealed package.

And that’s not all, a little bit ago we spotted Amazon’s Rivet Frederick Leather Sofa at $763. This standout furniture piece is ready to modernize your living room, home office, and more. Even better, assembly is said to take “less than 30 minutes” according to Amazon.

Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress features:

  • Firm support with a fiber quilted cover, mint Green memory foam, and heavy-duty Coil springs
  • Memory foam is infused with Green tea extract and castor natural seed Oil to naturally help prevent odor & bacteria buildup
  • Smartly shipped- Our patented technology allows Our mattresses to be efficiently compressed, rolled, and shipped in a box conveniently to your door
  • Worry-free 10-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Zinus

About the Author

Amazon offers 4K movies like Hook, Air Force One, Look ...
VAVA’s USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI,...
Save 25% and park in the perfect spot every time with t...
Take a 300W portable power station with 18W USB-C PD on...
Coleman’s 3-piece Cooler Combo falls to $40 at Am...
Magic Bullet 11-piece blender bundle hits Amazon 2020 l...
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery returns to all-time low at a ...
Save up to 55% on Star Wars Funko POP!: Mandalorian, Th...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 38%

Amazon’s Zinus bed deals are priced as low as $33 (Up to 38% off)

From $33 Learn More
25% off

Today’s Amazon furniture discounts modernize your space from $60

From $60 Learn More
29% off

Low-profile Zinus Trisha Queen Bed Frame returns to 2020 low of $129

$129 Learn More
Up to 66% off

Amazon offers 4K movies like Hook, Air Force One, Look Who’s Talking, more at $5 each

$5 Learn More
27% off

VAVA’s USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, SD, much more at $22 (27% off)

$22 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% and park in the perfect spot every time with this laser guide at $15

$15 Learn More

JINS launches new Pokémon-inspired prescription glasses collection

Read more Learn More
$90 off

Take a 300W portable power station with 18W USB-C PD on your next trip at $180 ($90 off)

$180 Learn More