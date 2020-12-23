FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15T cleans your home for 100-minutes at a time, now $70 off

-
$70 off

Today only, Woot is offering the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15T for $129.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it regularly sold for $200 at Amazon and goes for $190 at Target. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of lugging out the vacuum and cleaning up all the time, you should really consider letting a robot handle that for you. Today’s deal offers 1500Pa suction, which is three times stronger than other models. The ultra-slim 2.85-inch body lets it go under couches, and the 100-minute runtime means it’ll easily clean your entire home on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative to check out. While it doesn’t boast 1500Pa suction, you’ll still find 600Pa is plenty for cleaning up most messes around your home. Plus, coming in at $119 on Amazon, you’ll still save an additional $11, which can be put toward coffee at Starbucks with your new gift card.

Not interested in a robot doing all the cleaning for you? Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a fantastic choice then. At $27 when you clip the on-page coupon, this vacuum is perfect for smaller households.

Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15T features:

  • 3× Stronger Suction: A more thorough clean, without lifting a finger. Suction power upgraded to 1500Pa to effortlessly extract dirt from hard floors and carpet.
  • Super-Thin Design: Ultra-slim 2.85” body allows for cleaning in those hard to reach areas and easy navigation under low-lying furniture.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes. Delivering a constant, powerful suction that’s no louder than a microwave.

Amazon's stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an indu...
AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker sees rare price dro...
Pick up this 2-Qt. air fryer from just $18 today (Reg. ...
Anker 2-day sale from $17: PowerHouse II 400 Power Stat...
Vahdam tea box sets and infusers now start from $10 Pri...
WEN portable power generators with USB now up to $180 o...
Never have a flat tire again with this portable air com...
Illuminate the dark with four Eufy Lumi Night Lights at...
