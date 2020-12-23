FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This wall-mountable heater can be controlled from your iPhone: $95.50 (Reg. $130)

-
AmazonHome GoodsHeat Storm
New low $95.50

Amazon is offering the Heat Storm Wi-Fi Wall-Mounted Infrared Heater for $95.67 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If your home is like mine, you’ve got at least one room that runs a bit colder than the rest. This unit can easily take care of that problem. It boasts a clean look that’s mounts onto the wall. A built-in thermostat allows you to set and forget your desired temperature. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind a stationary solution, consider Lasko’s Ceramic Tower Heater at $46. It also wields 1,500-watts of power. The unit stands 23-inches tall and can be configured to run at low, high, and thermostat-controlled settings. More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Now that your room is nice and cozy, why not add some ambiance with the Amazon’s Rivet Desk Lamp? It easily sets it self apart from other lamps thanks to its industrial appearance. Right now you can pick it up for $47, a price that happens to be 48% off and marks a new Amazon low.

Heat Storm Wi-Fi Wall-Mounted Heater features:

  • Wi-Fi enabled makes it possible for you to control the temperature from your phone!
  • Space saving wall mount design means you don’t lose floor space. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, offices and more
  • When installed over the outlet, you can hide the cord inside the heater. This unit stays cool to the touch and the wall stays cool.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Heat Storm

About the Author

Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before...
Amazon’s wallet sale takes minimalist, metal, and...
RAYROW’s USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI,...
Last minute digital gift card deals from $9.50: H&...
Fresh Skagen, Timex, and Citizen watch discounts arrive...
Amazon offers Under Armour Roland Backpack for just $19...
Tacklife’s T8 portable jump starter drops to $48 ...
Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress strikes ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Cordless Leaf Blower + Battery $99, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower $156, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 16-inch 60V Electric Chainsaw $196, more

Learn More
25% off

Stay toasty with TaoTronics’ Space Heater at new Amazon low: $51 (25% off)

$51 Learn More

Greenworks 1500PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer $69, more

Learn More
Reg. $309

Apple Watch SE returns to $250 ahead of Christmas (Save $59)

$250 Learn More
Reg. $1+

All of the best Mac and iOS Christmas app deals

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before Christmas: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

Get it today Learn More