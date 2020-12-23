This wall-mountable heater can be controlled from your iPhone: $95.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Heat Storm Wi-Fi Wall-Mounted Infrared Heater for $95.67 shipped. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If your home is like mine, you’ve got at least one room that runs a bit colder than the rest. This unit can easily take care of that problem. It boasts a clean look that’s mounts onto the wall. A built-in thermostat allows you to set and forget your desired temperature. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind a stationary solution, consider Lasko’s Ceramic Tower Heater at $46. It also wields 1,500-watts of power. The unit stands 23-inches tall and can be configured to run at low, high, and thermostat-controlled settings. More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Now that your room is nice and cozy, why not add some ambiance with the Amazon’s Rivet Desk Lamp? It easily sets it self apart from other lamps thanks to its industrial appearance. Right now you can pick it up for $47, a price that happens to be 48% off and marks a new Amazon low.

Heat Storm Wi-Fi Wall-Mounted Heater features:

Wi-Fi enabled makes it possible for you to control the temperature from your phone!

Space saving wall mount design means you don’t lose floor space. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, offices and more

When installed over the outlet, you can hide the cord inside the heater. This unit stays cool to the touch and the wall stays cool.

