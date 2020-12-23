FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industrial vibe for $47 (New low, Reg. $90)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
Reg. $90 $47

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Industrial Desk Lamp for $47.06 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or night stand lamp, it’s hard to overlook this one. It boasts a unique appearance that is bound to freshen up the look of your space. The unit measures 9- by 9- by 18.5-inches and your first light bulb is included. Ratings are still rolling in, but Amazon’s Rivet furniture lineup is reputable.

Spend even less when opting for TaoTronics’ LED Desk Lamp at $40 instead. It fully embraces a modern aesthetic that’s bound to blend well with an Apple-centric setup. Buyers will be able to choose between five color modes and seven brightness settings. It nearly tops the list of Amazon’s best-selling desk lamps.

Planning to put your new lamp in a bedroom? If so, you can keep the renovation rolling with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off. That’s just one of the bed frame discounts we spotted yesterday, with others priced as low as $51. Swing by the post to see if any seem like a good fit.

Amazon Rivet Industrial Desk Lamp features:

A clear glass shade rests on a black metal stand for thoroughly contemporary appeal with a hint of retro style. This lamp will add head-turning decor along with light to a modern or industrial room. A matching black cord completes the look.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Polaroid’s Pop smartphone-enabled instant camera sees...
Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15T cleans your home...
Save $100 on Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Au...
AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker sees rare price dro...
Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bags are up to 50% o...
Build a Plex media server with up to $80 off QNAP NAS s...
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Christmas with the Cran...
Pick up this 2-Qt. air fryer from just $18 today (Reg. ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120

Polaroid’s Pop smartphone-enabled instant camera sees 22% price cut to low of $93

$93 Learn More
25% off

DSW’s Boot Flash Sale cuts 25% off Merrell, Sorel, Cole Haan, Columbia, more

From $35 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1: Cuphead, Mega Man, Final Fantasy VII, more

From $1 Learn More
$70 off

Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15T cleans your home for 100-minutes at a time, now $70 off

$130 Learn More
New low

Save $100 on Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver at a new all-time low

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $30+

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker sees rare price drop to $22.50 (Reg. $30+)

$22.50 Learn More

Green Deals: LUX Smart Programmable Smart Thermostat $60 (Reg. $100), more

Learn More
65% off

Carhartt offers new clearance items up to 65% off: Outerwear, t-shirts, hats, more from $13

From $13 Learn More