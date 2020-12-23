Expand your network with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi at $190 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Wi-Fi Router System for $189.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it normally sells for $300, though Amazon has it for $295 right now. Today’s deal also knocks $30 off its current refurbished price at Amazon. Offering up to 5,000-square feet of coverage, this is a fantastic way to ensure your network is ready for at-home conferencing and school next year. You’ll find a Gigabit Ethernet port on the back and up to 3Gbps of wireless bandwidth, both ensuring your devices stay connected without slow-downs. The tri-band design here offers a dedicated backhaul channel between your routers, allowing for uninterrupted connection between the main router and wireless nodes. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Step it down a notch and save a few bucks. TP-Link’s Deco 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Router System covers 3,800-square feet for $116 at Amazon. This isn’t refurbished, but new, which might be a benefit to you. However, you’re taking a big step back in total home coverage, though that could be fine given your house layout.

Also, don’t miss the eero sale that we’re tracking right now. Pricing starts as low as $79 and you’ll find several different configurations on sale. Personally, I use eero as my Wi-Fi router at home and it does a great job, especially when paired with eero+.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Network features:

No more dead zones: Whole home mesh WiFi coverage of up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 25+ devices. Mesh technology helps you stay connected as you roam around your home using a single network name. Extend coverage up to 2,500 square feet with additional satellites.(sold separately)

Tri-band backhaul: A dedicated band between your Orbi router and satellite frees up the other two bands for maximum speed to your devices

Works with all internet providers: replace your existing wifi router and extender (separate modem or gateway required). Compatible with any internet provider including cable, satellite, fiber, DSL, and more

