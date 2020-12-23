eero’s Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to $319 (Save 20%), more from $79

Amazon is currently offering its eero Pro mesh WiFi 802.11ac system for $319 shipped. Having dropped from $399, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut and matches the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Comprised of three nodes, this mesh Wi-Fi package can deck out your home in 802.11ac coverage thanks to its 5,000-square foot range. Ideal for 350Mb/s internet service plans, this system also packs dual-band Wi-Fi support, six Gigabit Ethernet ports, and Alexa support. HomeKit router integration completes the package. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $79.

If you’re in need of less coverage, Amazon is also discounting a single one of the eero mesh WiFi routers to $79. Down from its $99 price tag, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. You’re only getting 1,500-square feet of coverage here, but will benefit from nearly all of the same features as the lead package. Or opt to bring home a 2-pack at $139, down from $169.

Whether you just prefer another networking brand or want to make the jump to Wi-Fi 6, our networking guide has plenty of ongoing price cuts to check out. Alongside NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Wi-Fi 6 system at an all-time low of $380, we’re also tracking a series of TP-Link networking accessories from $20.

eero Pro Mesh System features:

Improve your home network with this three-pack of eero Wi-Fi routers. Powerful dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity provides up to 5,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and TrueMesh technology helps minimize buffering and congestion. These eero Wi-Fi routers are easy to install and include a convenient app that walks you through setup and makes managing your network simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!