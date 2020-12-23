FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fresh Skagen, Timex, and Citizen watch discounts arrive from $55 (Up to $153 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Skagen, Citizen, and Timex watch discounts up to $153 off. Our favorite is the Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch for $98.98 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This watch sports a unique design with its gunmetal-plated stainless steel band, gray dial, and rose gold hands. It boasts water resistance of up to 165-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand a splash or quick swim in the pool. You’ll also find a case size that measures 40mm and two sundials for keeping tabs on the day and date. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced as low as $55.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, yesterday’s roundup of Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces is still live. There you’ll find many more watches priced as low as $79. Each of them is powered by light, allowing you to kick batteries to the curb. Discounts there offer up to 39% off, so be sure to peruse all of the options before making your decision.

Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • The Skagen Holst aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.
  • Featuring a 40mm Gunmetal plated stainless steel case, grey dial with rose gold-tone luminous hands, hour, and minute markers
  • 21mm Gunmetal mesh stainless steel plated strap with adjustable fold-over clasp closure. Interchangeable with other Skagen 22mm watch bands.

