FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $79 (Up to 39% off)

-
AmazonFashionCitizen
39% off From $79

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice variety of Citizen Eco-Drive watch discounts up to 39% off. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (AO9000-06B) for $111.20 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This standout timepiece features a white dial, blue dauphine hands, alongside day and date subdials. The case is comprised of stainless steel and measures 42mm. It’s ready to withstand splashes and brief submersion in water thanks to a 99-foot water-resistant form-factor. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Citizen Eco-Drive discounts priced from $79.

More Citizen Eco-Drive discounts:

And that’s not all. We still have a live roundup of Timex and Skagen timepiece discounts that start from $53. Leading the pack is the Timex Navi XL Watch at $50 off. It boasts a 41mm stainless steel case and matching bracelet that fits up to 8-inch wrist sizes. A black dial is paired with large dive-style markers and a 330-foot water-resistant design. Swing by the full roundup to see if anything seems to be a good fit for you.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Stainless steel watch with white dial featuring blue dauphine hands and day and date subdials
  • 42 millimeters stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Leather-synthetic band with buckle closure
  • Water resistant to 30 m (99 ft): In general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Citizen

About the Author

LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone falls to ne...
Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Fra...
Drop $150 from Apple’s 5K Retina iMac 256GB, now ...
Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices ...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, Mine...
Amazon slashes up to 38% off SKIL tool combos, now pric...
Timberland Winter Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide in...
Samsung’s QLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV lineup now up to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up to $50 off)

From $53 Learn More
Reg. $500+

LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone falls to new low of $400 (Save $100+)

$400 Learn More
Reg. $35

What’s old is made new with Kodak’s mobile film scanner at $24

$24 Learn More
40% off

Bring this smoothie-ready blender home from just $18 today (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Kellen King Bed Frame at $100 off, more from $51

From $51 Learn More
$150 off

Drop $150 from Apple’s 5K Retina iMac 256GB, now $1,649

$1,649 Learn More
80% off

Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices of the season from $15: Outerwear, more

From $15 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, Minecraft, more from $16

$16 Learn More