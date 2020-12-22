Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $79 (Up to 39% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice variety of Citizen Eco-Drive watch discounts up to 39% off. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (AO9000-06B) for $111.20 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This standout timepiece features a white dial, blue dauphine hands, alongside day and date subdials. The case is comprised of stainless steel and measures 42mm. It’s ready to withstand splashes and brief submersion in water thanks to a 99-foot water-resistant form-factor. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Citizen Eco-Drive discounts priced from $79.

More Citizen Eco-Drive discounts:

And that’s not all. We still have a live roundup of Timex and Skagen timepiece discounts that start from $53. Leading the pack is the Timex Navi XL Watch at $50 off. It boasts a 41mm stainless steel case and matching bracelet that fits up to 8-inch wrist sizes. A black dial is paired with large dive-style markers and a 330-foot water-resistant design. Swing by the full roundup to see if anything seems to be a good fit for you.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

Stainless steel watch with white dial featuring blue dauphine hands and day and date subdials

42 millimeters stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Leather-synthetic band with buckle closure

Water resistant to 30 m (99 ft): In general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming

