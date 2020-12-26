FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil’s always-on Carlyle Smartwatch strikes new low of $139, more from $44 (Up to $156 off)

-
Save $156 From $44

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Fossil, Timex, Citizen, and Skagen watch discounts up to 53% off. Out top pick is the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $139 shipped. That’s $156 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. Those of you on the hunt for a platform-agnostic smartwatch shouldn’t overlook today’s deal. Once armed with Carlyle you’ll be able to run a plethora of Wear OS apps, track heart rate, easily check the time, and the list goes on. Its case size measures 44mm and is comprised of stainless steel. Additionally, wearers can also keep tabs on their sleep history, monitor restfulness, and set goals. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $44.

More watch deals:

Alternatively, you could opt for Amazfit Band 5 at $35. Not only will you spend significantly less, buyers will garner Alexa integration, a blood oxygen monitor, and the list goes on. Battery life is said to last up to 15 days. Learn more in our release coverage.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

This smart watch has always on display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stop watches, and more. With a swimproof design and charging in less than an hour, it’s perfect for all your activities.

