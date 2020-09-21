The latest Apple Watch was unveiled last week with a blood oxygen sensor that arguably leads the pack when it comes to the feature set found in the new device. As with every Apple release, it’s generally not long until competitors turn up the heat with dialed-back pricing. Huami is hoping to turn some heads with its new Amazfit Band 5, which appears to punch above its weight with a remarkably low price. It can measure blood oxygen saturation, keep tabs on heart rate, and even wields Alexa. The form factor offers a 1.1-inch AMOLED display is said to deliver 15-day battery life “in a typical usage scenario.” Continue reading to learn more.

Amazfit Band 5 delivers a boatload of features at a remarkable price point

Huami has been churning out a variety of affordable fitness bands for quite some time now. With Amazfit Band 5, Huami has taken the gloves off by offering everything from a blood oxygen sensor to heart rate monitor at a remarkable price that’s a fraction of what you’d have to spend on Apple Watch.

Like many other fitness trackers, Amazfit Band 5 is able to keep tabs on everything from sleep to stress, and the list goes on. A 1.1-inch AMOLED display is used to convey all relevant information and there are a total of 45 different watch faces available.

Alexa integration allows wearers to set timers, control smart home devices, check the weather, and more. Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard, which Huami calls out as a power saver that helps pave the way for its 15-day battery life. A power-saving mode bumps this up to 25 days, and when in standby wearers can expect it to last up to three months.

Each Amazfit Band 5 comes with three colored bands and can track 11 different sport activities. It boasts a 5ATM rating, ensuring a waterproof design that can handle depths of up to 50 meters.

Pricing and availability

At $44.99, Amazfit Band 5 is priced incredibly well. It’s already listed on Amazon, and while arguably not as full-featured as Apple Watch Series 6, it’s a competitor that clocks in at a fraction of the cost.

9to5Toys’ Take

With such a low price point, it’s hard to knock Amazfit Band 5. It sets a high bar for competing bands at a cost that is likely to prove very difficult to go head-to-head with. The launch of Apple Fitness+ is bound to solidify Apple Watch’s lead in the market, but for anyone chasing sheer affordability, Amazfit Band 5 feels like it could be a slam dunk.

