Today only, Woot offers iPhone XR/XS priced as low as $385 (Refurb, Up to $579 off)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models on sale from $385. Free shipping is included for Prime members, but others will be charged $6 for delivery. Our favorite is the iPhone XS at $419.99. For comparison, this phone originally retailed for $999 and today’s deal is just $15 above our last mention. Apple’s iPhone XS offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which is quite fast and supports Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside Qi wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. Woot includes a 90-day warranty with your purchase. More deals below.

We’re also seeing the iPhone XR on sale as low as $384.99. Originally retailing for $749, this pricing comes in at $35 above our last mention, but marks one of the best discounts we’ve tracked recently. iPhone XR is similar to the XS above, but sports a larger 6.1-inch display. Instead of OLED HDR panels, you’ll find Liquid Retina technology here, which still offers stunning visuals. There’s still the A12 bionic chip here, but only one 12MP camera instead of a 12 and 7MP setup like the model above.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

