FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Woot offers iPhone XR/XS priced as low as $385 (Refurb, Up to $579 off)

-
Applewoot
From $385

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models on sale from $385. Free shipping is included for Prime members, but others will be charged $6 for delivery. Our favorite is the iPhone XS at $419.99. For comparison, this phone originally retailed for $999 and today’s deal is just $15 above our last mention. Apple’s iPhone XS offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which is quite fast and supports Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside Qi wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. Woot includes a 90-day warranty with your purchase. More deals below.

We’re also seeing the iPhone XR on sale as low as $384.99. Originally retailing for $749, this pricing comes in at $35 above our last mention, but marks one of the best discounts we’ve tracked recently. iPhone XR is similar to the XS above, but sports a larger 6.1-inch display. Instead of OLED HDR panels, you’ll find Liquid Retina technology here, which still offers stunning visuals. There’s still the A12 bionic chip here, but only one 12MP camera instead of a 12 and 7MP setup like the model above.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box falls to $180 (Orig. $23...
LG’s HomeKit/AirPlay 2 65-inch 4K OLED packs 120H...
Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMacs fall to Am...
Expand your network with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac ...
Apple Watch SE returns to $250 ahead of Christmas (Save...
Apple’s newest iPhones make great last-chance gif...
Drop Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to $299 s...
Last chance to lock-in Apple AirPods at $110 before Chr...
Show More Comments

Related

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch 4K iMac at Amazon low, Philips Hue from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, more

Learn More
Up to 92% off

The Hobbit drops to $4 on Kindle at 60% off, today only, plus much more from under $1

Under $1 Learn More
$35 off

Prep for tax season with TurboTax Premier plus a $10 Amazon gift card at $55 ($35 off)

$55 Learn More
45% off

Amazon Rivet furniture sale takes up to 45% off, pricing starts at $27

From $27 Learn More
Save $211

Get ahead of 2021 with Amazon fitness discounts priced from $14 (Up to $211 off)

From $14 Learn More
Save $30

Today’s networking deals slash Wi-Fi 6 routers and Gigabit Ethernet switches as low as $13

From $13 Learn More
35% off

Post-Christmas AmazonBasics sale from $11: K-Pod Coffee Maker $30, Basin Faucet $36, more

From $11 Learn More