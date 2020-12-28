Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition manga box set drops to new low at $78 shipped

Amazon is offering The Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition Box Set for $78.34 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, it goes for up to $110 normally and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a Zelda fan at all, this is a must-have for your collections. It includes five of the best-selling volumes of The Legend of Zelda manga series, alongside an all-new poster drawn by Akira Himekawa. All five books are hardcover, and you’ll find that they come inside a unique legendary edition box to keep them neat and tidy. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Not ready to dive into a 5-part legendary edition Zelda box set? Well, The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is available on Amazon for under $24, making it a fantastic entry into the world of Link saving Princess Zelda.

Don’t miss out on today’s best game deals, which include Immortals Fenyx Rising, Battletoads, Tony Hawk, and much more. These deals won’t last long, so be sure to check them out before they’re gone. While there are no Zelda titles here, you’ll find plenty of other games to play while you wait for a sale on Breath of the Wild.

More about The Legend of Zelda Legendary Edition:

A deluxe box set of exclusive hardcover editions. Contains all five best-selling volumes of the The Legend of Zelda- Legendary Edition manga series and an exclusive new poster drawn by Akira Himekawa that you can’t get anywhere else! The battle for Hyrule and the Sacred Realm has begun! A young boy named Link must defeat evil on his long, perilous quest to find the spiritual stones that hold the key to the Triforce, and deliver them to Zelda, princess of the land of Hyrule.

