Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Battletoads $10, Tony Hawk $26, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $29.99 shipped on PlayStation and Xbox. That’s 50% off the regular $60 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since release. It is also still down at $40 on Nintendo Switch via the eShop. If you were waiting for a deep price drop on this Zelda Breath of the Wild-like experience, this is it. Players weild the powers of the gods in this one while facing off against Typhon and freeing the lands of mythological beasts like Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops. Down below, however, you’ll find deals on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Octopath Traveler, Just Dance 2021, Watch Dogs Legion, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, DOOM Eternal, Battletoads, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation Christmas sale up to 70% off
- NEW Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1
- Xbox Christmas Countdown game sale up to 55% off
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Matched at Walmart
- Just Dance 2021 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII original Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe $30 (Reg. $90)
- DOOM VFR $15 (Reg. $30)
- Battletoads $10 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $38 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox One
- Octopath Traveler $30 (Reg. $60)
- Axiom Verge $8 (Reg. $20)
- Unravel Two $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Cuphead PS4 and Xbox One $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Switch
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4/Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Cross-Gen and Ultimate Edition from $55 on PlayStation and Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus New Horizons Screen Cleaning Cloth
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
