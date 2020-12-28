Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Battletoads $10, Tony Hawk $26, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $29.99 shipped on PlayStation and Xbox. That’s 50% off the regular $60 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since release. It is also still down at $40 on Nintendo Switch via the eShop. If you were waiting for a deep price drop on this Zelda Breath of the Wild-like experience, this is it. Players weild the powers of the gods in this one while facing off against Typhon and freeing the lands of mythological beasts like Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops. Down below, however, you’ll find deals on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Octopath Traveler, Just Dance 2021, Watch Dogs Legion, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, DOOM Eternal, Battletoads, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!