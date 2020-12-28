FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure your house with four 1080p YI home security cameras at under $16 each

$80 $63

YI Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 1080p Home Security Cameras for $62.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $80 and today’s deal is less than $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the holidays might be winding to an end, porch pirates will still peruse the streets just the same. You’ll find 24/7 1080p local recording to a microSD card here, which ensures that you always have every moment captured. YI also offers an optional 24/7 “emergency response service” powered by Noonlight, which allows you the ability to dispatch police, fire, or EMS through the app while viewing a recording or live feed. Plus, YI Cloud offers the ability to back up recordings to the cloud, just in case you want a secondary storage method outside of microSD. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need to secure the outside of your home? Well, Wyze Cam Outdoor is a fantastic choice for the job. You’ll find it costs $58.50, which comes in at a few bucks under today’s lead deal. The main thing to note here is that you’re only getting one camera, and not four. But, given that Wyze Cam Outdoor functions without any wires, and it’s built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, it might be a better fit for your needs.

For those that only need a single camera, however, the standard Wyze Cam is a great choice. Coming in at $26 on Amazon, this offers similar features to YI’s lead deal, including 1080p recording, both cloud and local storage, as well as Noonlight integration.

YI Home Security Camera features:

24/7 Full HD Recording – F/2.0 aperture, 112 wide-angle lens, 1080p/15fps to capture moments with clear picture. Features two-way audio to allow you to receive and transmit audio from any location with a WiFi connection. Enhanced Night Vision – 8 individual 940nm infrared LED’s, which automatically turns on infrared (IR) in low light conditions, allowing you to see clearly in the dark. (power source required)

