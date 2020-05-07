Wyze + Noonlight = budget-focused home security

Wyze is probably one of the most well-known names in the budget-focused home security market. After making an entrance a few years ago, they’ve launched several products to expand their offering, including a smart lock, a camera that pans, bulbs, and even plugs. But, the latest partnership that the company has undertaken is with Noonlight, which offers the ability to dispatch emergency services to your home with the tap of a button, no need to call 911.

While having a few Wyze Cams around your home is absolutely a great home security measure, thanks to the 7-day FREE online recording (or continuous recording if you used a microSD card,) this partnership with Noonlight takes things up a notch.

Noonlight, if you’re not familiar, gives connected home companies similar to Wyze a suite of tools that allows them to offer their customers enhanced emergency response and monitoring features. This means that Wyze motion alerts and live video feeds can now give customers an option to instantly bring Noonlight’s certified emergency dispatchers into the mix when required. They then coordinate with local safety agencies and send first responders to the residence on the customer’s behalf, no further interaction required.

“We chose Noonlight as our partner of choice to enable our three million customers to request emergency assistance at a moment’s notice,” said Frederik Delacourt, Senior Director of Technology and Services at Wyze. “Noonlight’s vision for the service, understanding of the market, technical implementations and experienced operations were enough to convince us to move forward. In just a few months, we have been able to create the first version of our emergency response and align on strategic directions to make emergency situations easier to handle.”

If you’re wanting a home security system without investing in something like Ring, Nest, or SimpliSafe, then Wyze now offers an actual solution. While this won’t necessarily pose as a full-on alarm system, it does allow you to easily alert the authorities if you’re on vacation or at the store and catch someone breaking into your home on a Wyze Cam. Before, you’d have to see the footage, exit the app, dial 911, and then dispatch the proper authority. However, with the Wyze and Noonlight partnership, this is all handled seamlessly within the app, making it quite easy to ensure your home is secure on a budget.

Hopefully, we’ll see this expand further. I’d love to see Wyze pair this with their Wyze Sense kit and keypad on the Wyze Lock to offer a higher-end security feature, eventually launching an indoor keypad for disarming the alarm. Wyze already has the foundation laid for a system like this, and the Noonlight partnership is the next logical step.

