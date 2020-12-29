FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ custom kit at its lowest price in years, now $51

-
AmazonHome Goods2x4basics
16% off $51

Amazon is offering the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit with Peak Roof for $51.16 shipped. Today’s deal saves you around 16% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in quite a few years. While building a shed might seem complicated, this kit requires only 90-degree cuts, which can be made on a miter saw, table saw, or even by hand with ease. One kit can build a shed up to 10-feet long, with two providing the resources for up to 22-feet of storage. It includes .22-gauge galvanized steel brackets, design plans, and installation instructions, ensuring your build will go smooth. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to build a shed just yet, we’ve got you covered on how to keep your garage better organized. This shelving kit is perfect and up to the task, given that each level supports up to 25-pounds of weight. This will allow you to easily keep your paints, gardening tools, and more neat and tidy. Plus, it comes in at under $50, which is great if this will fit your needs better than a full-on shed.

Woodworkers will want to consider cleaning up the shop with Bora’s wall-mounted lumber rack. I’ve got this in my garage to keep lumber off the floor and easy to both see and sort through. Each level holds up to 110-pounds for a maximum strength of 600-pounds, which is more than enough for storing both dimensioned and rough lumber for your next project. You’ll find it costs just $42, which leaves even more in your pocket should you opt for this before picking up today’s lead deal.

2x4basics Custom Shed Kit features:

  • Lumber not included with each kit
  • Customizable shed kit with peak roof
  • Includes .22 gauge galvanized steel brackets, design plans and installation instructions
  • One kit builds a shed up to 10 feet, combine kits for a shed up to 22 feet
  • Only straight 90 degree cuts, no miter or angle cuts necessary

