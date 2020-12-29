Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unstopables, Tide PODS, more from $15

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster Beads for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Both the fresh and lush scents are available at this price. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and add a quantity of two to your cart to redeem the special price. Then remember to cancel the subscription after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly around $12 each, today’s price is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. You simply shake a few beads into your load of laundry for up to “12 weeks of freshness.” It can be used on “on all colors and fabrics, and is safe to use in all washing machines.” Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. Be sure to head below for loads of Tide and Gain laundry detergent deals.

More Amazon laundry deals:

Now that you’re stocked up on detergent and scent booster, score a 240-pack of Gain Dryer Sheets to complete the setup. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to drop your total down to $8.50 on these highly-rated dryer sheets. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounted household essentials.

More on the Downy Unstopables:

Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster adds 12 weeks of freshness that elevates the everyday (freshness out of storage)

Shake a little or a lot of Downy Unstopables laundry scent beads into the cap. Toss into the wash drum at the beginning of the wash-before clothes, laundry detergent, and fabric softener.

Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster can be used on all colors and fabrics, and is safe to use in all washing machines.

FRESH is a bright, vibrant, and airy scent.

