Nooie’s outdoor security camera captures 1080p in all weather from $39 (Reg. up to $80)

-
AmazonSmart HomeAdoramaHome SecurityNooie

YMUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Nooie 1080p Outdoor Security Camera for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Adorama for $38.99 shipped. You’d normally pay upward of $80 for this camera and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this camera sports 1080p recording capabilities as well as 2-way audio so you can talk to whoever’s on the other side of the lens. Being rated for use outdoors, this camera can withstand rain, snow, cold, and hot, ensuring that your home is secure at all times. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for Wyze Cam. It isn’t made to go outdoors, but at $26, that might be a feature you can live without. It still sports 1080p recording and stores footage both locally and on the cloud, allowing you to easily playback videos through the mobile app.

Regardless of which camera you grab, spend the $7.50 to pick up Samsung’s 32GB microSD card. It’ll allow you to store footage offline, and even gives the cameras the ability to function when there’s no internet connection.

More about the Nooie Outdoor Security Camera:

  • Full HD 1080P & Super IR Night Vision – Equipped with a high-quality sensor, 1080P HD camera lens, and twelve 850nm infrared LEDs, night vision up to 49ft (15m) in pitch-black, recording small details day and night.
  • Motion / Sound Detection & Siren – Keep an eye on your property at all times. Nooie Outdoor Camera features motion and sound detection, live alerts hit your app pretty quickly. You can also activate the theft-deterrent alarm, make it easy to deter and catch thieves or intruders.
  • Two-Way Audio – Talking and listening by using “Nooie” App anytime and anywhere. Nooie Security camera comes with excellent two-way communication, letting you ask the courier to leave the package on the porch to complete unattended delivery or help you scare away any would-be thieves.

