ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver set is 40% off to help you with repairs, now $22

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code HA21XTAXTW at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $37 normally and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since September. If you’re someone who handles fixing devices on the regular, either for family or yourself, having a precision screwdriver set is a must. This kit includes just about every screwdriver bit you’d need, as well as pry tools, tweezers, and more, allowing you to easily repair small electronics. Plus, it all comes inside of a neat organizational case to keep things always at the ready. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Already own a precision screwdriver set? Well, I think that everyone should have the iFixit Anti-static Project Tray to keep screws and parts organized while working. Amazon offers it for just $7 Prime shipped, making it budget-friendly enough that it’s an easy buy before your next project.

Are you just getting started in small electronics repair? If so, consider this 6-piece precision screwdriver set. Coming in at just $5 Prime shipped, it’ll make for a great deal if you’re on a tighter budget. Plus, it still includes the necessities you’ll need to begin repairing or upgrading tech around your home.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

ORIA 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set includes 56 precision specialty bits, magnetized driver handle, anti-static wrist strap, anti-static tweezers , ABS dismantling bar , utility knife, SIM card ejector pin and LCD suction cup,triangle slice , cleaning cloth, steel ruler, magnetizing tool, Which can repair many electronic devices and other tools.

The extension shaft have magnetic feature, which makes the screwdriver bits much more easy to use. You just need to choose the bit that you need and put it into the hole of the handle, and the bit will be sucked tightly because of the magnetism. What’s more, it comes with magnetizing tool for strengthening magnetism.

Multi- Precision Screwdriver kit is a complete repairing tools for iPhone,iPad,Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera PS4/Xbox controller and Other Electronic Devices. Meet most daily tool repair needs.

