Cole Haan Refresh Sale takes extra 20% off: Boots, sneakers, loafers, more

Cole Haan’s Refresh Event takes an extra 20% off boots, sneakers, bags, and more with promo code EXTRA at checkout. Plus, you can find up to 70% off all sale items. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your shoes for winter with the Gramercy Chukka Boots that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style can will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike and they’re currently marked down to $72. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $320. They’re available in two color options and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Also, be sure to check out the Lululemon Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles with deals from $12.

Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut...
L.L. Bean Winter Sale slashes up to 50% off boots, oute...
Lululemon New Year’s Deals offer up to 60% off po...
Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Event takes up to 40% off...
Disney Twice Upon a Year sale now live at up to 40% off...
Target Outerwear Event takes 30% off jackets and cold w...
Nike Christmas Sale offers new markdowns up to 50% off:...
